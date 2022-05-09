IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,645 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,609.44 ($20.11).

IMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($23,271.71). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Insiders acquired 1,330 shares of company stock worth $1,904,768 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,266 ($15.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,357.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,574.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

