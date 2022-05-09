Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Immunic has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

