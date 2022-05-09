Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Immunic has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
