ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

