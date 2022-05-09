ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.41

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 6432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.