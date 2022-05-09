ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.41

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 6432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

