Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 44529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $497.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,163 shares of company stock worth $168,229. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.