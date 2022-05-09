Indexed Finance Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $734,171.87 and approximately $17,118.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.