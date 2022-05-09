Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 835751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

