Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

IR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 48.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 951,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

