Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 512,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

