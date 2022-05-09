InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head-To-Head Analysis

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get InnovAge alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 93.90%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 158.40%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than InnovAge.

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.21 -$43.99 million $0.03 190.33 Sharecare $412.82 million 2.12 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Summary

InnovAge beats Sharecare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.