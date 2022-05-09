Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $23.53. Inogen shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 613 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $541.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.