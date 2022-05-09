Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases £4,956 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,191.13).

Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.18) on Monday. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 370.88 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 488.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Impax Environmental Markets (Get Rating)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

