Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases £4,956 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,191.13).
Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.18) on Monday. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 370.88 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 488.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
About Impax Environmental Markets (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.