Insider Buying: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $16,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $23.40. 30,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

