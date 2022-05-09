Insider Buying: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 273,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.