Insider Selling: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $84,150.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

