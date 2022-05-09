Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $6.05 on Monday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,909. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

