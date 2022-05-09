Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.89 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $586.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.77 million to $604.00 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

IBP traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 289,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $252,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

