Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 52776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$82.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.