Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $147.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

