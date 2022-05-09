Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. 1,242,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $38,924,794. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

