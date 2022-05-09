Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

