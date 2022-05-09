International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IFF traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.49. 1,627,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

