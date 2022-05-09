Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $29.50 on Friday, reaching $366.21. 67,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,485. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

