Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.17

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.17 and last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.84.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.