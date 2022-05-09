Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.78

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 546.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

