Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.