Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 317.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. 74,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

