Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ENI (ENI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($17.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($14.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($17.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($14.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($17.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.30 ($16.11) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.90 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($19.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.80 ($17.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($15.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.50 ($20.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.09 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €13.61 ($14.32). The company had a trading volume of 137,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.48 and its 200 day moving average is €12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

