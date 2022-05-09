Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.42

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 264336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Invitae by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 111.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

