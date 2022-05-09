ION Achieves Market Cap of $124,569.44 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $124,569.44 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00143569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00345127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,737,054 coins and its circulating supply is 13,837,054 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

