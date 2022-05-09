IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $204.40

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $204.40 and last traded at $204.76, with a volume of 31757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.17.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

