IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.