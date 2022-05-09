ironSource (NYSE:IS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.52

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 42743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ironSource by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

