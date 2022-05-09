Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kohl’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 361,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 144.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,850. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.