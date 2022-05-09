Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,174. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

