Ironwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMAR traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,203. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

