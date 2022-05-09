Ironwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.17. 825,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

