Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,374. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

