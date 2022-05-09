Ironwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks makes up about 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,279. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

