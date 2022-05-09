Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000.

IWV stock traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.23. 316,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.92. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $228.21 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

