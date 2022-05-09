Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $6.90 on Monday, hitting $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 557,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

