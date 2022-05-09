Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 1.7%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 10,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,500,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
