IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

