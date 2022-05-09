iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,544.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.48. 1,732,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,838. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

