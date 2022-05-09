iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.07

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.07 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

