iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.76

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.76 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 3941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.97.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.35.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
