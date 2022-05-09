iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,641 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after acquiring an additional 726,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,580,000 after purchasing an additional 336,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,108. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

