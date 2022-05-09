iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.75. 5,582,826 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

