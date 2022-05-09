iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Stake Lifted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 942.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.99% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.34. 4,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $66.09.

