iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

BATS IDV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,443 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

